SSCC Fayette to host Santa’s Workshop Saturday

A Santa’s Workshop will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Southern State Community College’s Fayette Campus, 1270 U.S. 62 SW, Washington C.H.

Sponsored by the SSCC Respiratory Care Club, the workshop will include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, story time, and a silent auction, as well as several craft stations (ornaments, coloring, cookie decorating).

Cost is $5 for participation in four different craft stations, or $4 for three. Additional stations may be purchased individually. Families with more than two children will be eligible for a discount.

For more information, contact Chyane Collins at ccollins@sscc.edu or calling/texting 937-661-1151.