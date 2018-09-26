Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Commerce’ Oct. 17

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is inviting its members to gather for Coffee & Commerce — a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with state and local government officials right here in Fayette County.

On Oct. 17 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 206 E. Court Street in Washington Court House, members will have a chance to discuss issues pertinent to local business with government officials. According to Julie Bolender, a representative from the Ohio Small Business Administration, State Rep. Gary Scherer (R) and State Sen. Bob Peterson (R) have all expressed an interest in attending.

“Our city manager, the commissioners, as well as our village administrators have all been invited,” Bolender said during an interview Wednesday. “Our members are more than welcome to come and use this time to meet with their legislators, their representatives, as well as their local leaders. It is a time for them to meet them in their hometown. Instead of our members having to take time off to go to Columbus or to go to the representatives, this is a time where those representatives are making time in their calendar to come to our membership.”

The event is free and open to all members of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. A light breakfast of fruits and pastries as well as coffee and juice will be served. Members are encouraged to come when they have time between 7 and 9.

“We hope they will use that time to discuss any issues they have and let our legislators know the issues they face, how that will impact their business and how the members would want the representatives to speak on their behalf,” Bolender said. “We are doing the event in the morning so that folks can get back in time to take care of their businesses. We are extremely appreciative of our legislators and our leaders for the time they are committing to our membership. We know everyone is busy, so we really just appreciate that they are taking time for our members here in Washington Court House.”

Bolender also took time Wednesday to announce the Christmas Parade Theme contest. Submission forms can be found on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, at www.fayettecountyohio.com or at the Chamber of Commerce office in Washington Court House. Submissions are due Oct. 9 by 5 p.m. and the winner — who will receive a $50 gift card — will be announced on Friday, Oct. 12.

For more information about the Coffee & Commerce event or the Christmas Parade Theme contest, call the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at (740) 335-0761.

