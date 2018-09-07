Ulry named county 4-H educator

Lydia Ulry has been named the new 4-H youth development educator at the OSU Extension in Fayette County.

4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program offered to individuals age 5 and in kindergarten to age 19. Ohio 4-H youth development reaches more than 240,000 youth each year — helping kids “learn by doing” through hands-on activities.

“As the new 4-H educator, I wanted to take the opportunity to introduce myself and express how excited I am to be in Fayette County working with your fabulous 4-H youth,” said Ulry, who grew up on a family farm in Johnstown, Ohio. “I cannot express how excited I am to be here and begin to get to know everyone.”

Ulry replaces Nadine Fogt, who recently retired from the position.

Ulry was an active member in 4-H and FFA, and participated in various livestock projects. At Ohio State University, she obtained a bachelor’s in animal sciences with a meat science minor. During her time as an undergraduate student, she was involved in the Saddle and Sirloin club, and was a member of the 2014 Ohio State Livestock Judging Team.

Also as an undergraduate student, Ulry had the opportunity to intern at the state 4-H office, working with the animal sciences team. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she returned to Ohio State in the fall of 2015 to begin working on her masters in agricultural extension and education. During this time, Ulry was able to continue work within the OSU Extension and 4-H.

“I am once again beyond excited to start this next adventure and opportunity with Fayette County and working with your youth,” she said. “4-H helps our youth to develop valuable lessons in leadership, communication and collaboration through various fun and hands-on learning opportunities. I am looking forward to meeting the rest of my 4-H family in the months to come, and together continuing the great work 4-H has done. So please stop in the extension office and introduce yourself.”

