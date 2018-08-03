WCH PD scholarship awarded to Trevor Phillips

The Washington C.H. Police Department presented its annual scholarship to Trevor Phillips, a graduate of Washington High School and the son of Cathy Phillips.

Phillips is enrolled in the law enforcement associate degree program at Southern State Community College. Following his graduation, he plans to enter the Ohio Peace Office Training Academy at SSCC’s Fayette Campus in Washington C.H.

In addition to earning the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship, Phillips also was awarded the Deputy Charles A. Taylor Memorial Scholarship.

The Washington Court House City Police Department Scholarship, through the Southern State Community College Foundation, is earmarked for Fayette County residents who are recent graduates of Washington Senior High School or Miami Trace High School. Scholarship recipient selections are based on a cumulative GPA of 2.6 as well as a demonstration of good leadership qualities, community involvement, and academic excellence.

To learn more about scholarship opportunities at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

Attending the presentation of the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship are (l-r) Jessica Wise, Ph.D., SSCC Dean of Instructional Operations and Director of Fayette Campus; Nicole Roades, Ph.D., SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Patrolman Mike Warnecke, scholarship recipient Trevor Phillips; Patrolman Alex George; Detective Jonathan Sever; and K-9 Handler Charles Hughes with “Edo.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_WCH-PD-Scholarship-for-SSCC-pic.jpg Attending the presentation of the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship are (l-r) Jessica Wise, Ph.D., SSCC Dean of Instructional Operations and Director of Fayette Campus; Nicole Roades, Ph.D., SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Patrolman Mike Warnecke, scholarship recipient Trevor Phillips; Patrolman Alex George; Detective Jonathan Sever; and K-9 Handler Charles Hughes with “Edo.”