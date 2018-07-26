Highland Family Eye Care to hold open house Saturday

Highland Family Eye Care (HFEC), owned and operated by Dr. Sarah Wertsbaugh, is holding an open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Sarah is a 2007 Hillsboro High School graduate who completed her optometry education in 2014 at Nova Southeastern College of Optometry in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Before graduating she completed her clinical rotations in Vernal, Utah at an Indian Health Service (IHS) and Lexington, Ky. at Commonwealth Eye Surgery.

Upon graduating she worked in Mason, Ohio for two years before realizing there is no place like home. In March 2017, she purchased Dr. Ropar’s Greenfield location and has been welcomed with open arms by the community ever since.

On a more personal note, Dr. Sarah now resides in New Market Township in the seclusion of the woods. She loves the great outdoors, running, playing sports, gardening, and most of all playing frisbee with her 2-year-old border collie, Ruger.

HFEC’s primary focus is to provide and maintain superior ocular health through high quality eye exams. At the same time, meeting all vision expectations and needs. Everyone is welcome to the open house to SEE all the positive changes!

HFEC is located at 311 Jefferson St. in Greenfield.

Dr. Sarah Wertsbaugh https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_HD0A0591.jpg Dr. Sarah Wertsbaugh