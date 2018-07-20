United Way ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign begins Monday

Do you remember the first day of school? New pencils, new crayons, new folders and a new start!

Unfortunately, not all Fayette County children have that same feeling, most struggle to get those items on that school supply list. You can change that! You can make a difference! Drop off donated school supplies in the collection bins throughout the county.

Donations will be distributed to Washington C.H. City Schools, Miami Trace Schools, Head Start and Starting Gate. The Stuff the Bus campaign begins July 23 and runs through Aug. 5.

Collection bins can be found at the following locations: Carnegie Library, Court House Chiropractic, Court House Manor, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Fayette County Courthouse, Fayette County Administration Building (third and fourth floors) Fifth Third Bank, First State Bank, Merchants National Bank, Nutrien Ag Solution (formerly Crop Production Services), Record-Herald, St Catherine’s, SugarCreek Packing, The Elks Lodge #129, Thompson Orthodontics, Valero Renewable Fuels, Wal-Mart DC 7012, Washington C.H. City Building and YUSA.

Walmart will host a Stuff the Bus event Aug. 4-6 (Tax Free Weekend).