Will Vernon awarded ‘100 Club’ Trophy

Carnegie Public Library is pleased to introduce the newest member of its “100 Club,” Will Vernon. Will and his family have read every book on the book list “100 Picture Books Everyone Should Know.”

This list has been selected by nationally known reading specialists to encourage emerging readers. Anita Silvey, a noted authority on children’s literature, writes: “Nothing in a child’s intellectual development offers more pleasure or more excitement than a good book. Nothing lasts longer in memory than childhood reading experiences. And nothing ensures the success of a child more in society than being read to from infancy through young adulthood. Reading books to and with children is one of the single most important things a parent, grandparent, or significant adult can do.”

To begin your child’s journey through the 100 best picture books, or to choose any book to read to a child, please visit the Carnegie Children’s Department.

