Fayette Agricultural Society named Business of the Month

The Fayette Agricultural Society was chosen as June’s Business of the Month for their longstanding dedication to Fayette County. Their cooperation with the community and its businesses is deeply appreciated. Make plans to attend the Fayette County Fair July 16-21 and check out their calendar for other exciting events happening right here in Fayette County. The Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank Faith, Betty and the Fayette County fair board for all they do for our community.

