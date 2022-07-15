Carnegie Library: ‘I am reading’

Carnegie Public Library will celebrate our youngest readers every week with a Q&A about a favorite book they are reading. If you would like to participate, stop by the library for a picture with the book you are reading!

Name: Abigail and Emma

Ages: 5 and 7

School: Miami Trace

What are you reading? Katie Woo and other Easy Readers

Why do you like it? They are good to read and they have a good storyline.

What are you doing this summer besides reading? Play in our pool and have had lots of playdates.

————————————

Name: Bailee

Age: 9

School: Belle Aire

What are you reading? The Magic Bones series

Why do you like it? The magic Bone takes the dog to different places

What are you doing this summer besides reading? Swimming and riding bikes. I’m looking forward to starting gymnastics and the start of school.

Emma and Abigail https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_20220713_143709.jpg Emma and Abigail Courtesy photos Bailee https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Bailee-Reader.jpg Bailee Courtesy photos