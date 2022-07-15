Carnegie Library: ‘I am reading’

Carnegie Public Library will celebrate our youngest readers every week with a Q&A about a favorite book they are reading. If you would like to participate, stop by the library for a picture with the book you are reading!
Name: Abigail and Emma
Ages: 5 and 7
School: Miami Trace
What are you reading? Katie Woo and other Easy Readers
Why do you like it? They are good to read and they have a good storyline.
What are you doing this summer besides reading? Play in our pool and have had lots of playdates.
Name: Bailee
Age: 9
School: Belle Aire
What are you reading? The Magic Bones series
Why do you like it? The magic Bone takes the dog to different places
What are you doing this summer besides reading? Swimming and riding bikes. I’m looking forward to starting gymnastics and the start of school.