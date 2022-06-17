What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

With the official arrival of summer, it’s a perfect time to reevaluate your reading goals for 2022. Your librarians are here to help! The Carnegie Public Library can curate personalized book bundles to help kick start your summer reading. Give us a call at 740-335-2540, or ask Carol! Visit us online at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol, answer a few questions, and receive personalized book or movie recommendations. Librarians will choose titles for you and have them ready for pick up at our Information Desk, or in our 24/7 Pickup Lockers.

Digital titles are available at your fingertips, for free with your library card. Library card holders have access to Libby and Hoopla, offering more than one million titles (ebooks, audiobooks, comics, music, movies, and TV). View all of our library apps on our website: www.cplwcho.org/content/library-apps.

Summer Reading Program is for everyone! Children, teens, adults, and families are invited to read for prizes and participate in the more than 40 programs and events scheduled throughout June and July. Stop by the library to pick up a newsletter or calendar of events, or check out cplwcho.org.

Happening this week: Bonnie’s Books is in Jeffersonville at the United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m. The Fayette Field Trip this week is to the Bereman Dahl House on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at 501 E Market Street. This tour is open to all ages! Visitor drop-off for this tour is available on the alley side of the home. Also, Hello, Friends! Storytime is Thursday, June 23 at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Then, on Friday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Grace Methodist Church is the Gordon Russ Magic Show! Gordon Russ entertains the kids with slapstick humor and magic tricks. Some programs and events that require registration are fully booked, please call or message the library for more information.

Coming up, the library will host a Tiny Art Show! The library will Showcase your creative abilities during the month of August. Starting July 5, teens and adults can pick up a tiny canvas and easel at the Adult Circulation Desk. Complete your work of art and return it to the library by July 25 to be included in the Tiny Art gallery.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Carnegie Public Library mascot, Carol, poses at the circulation desk. Carol the library scarecrow is the namesake for the library’s “Dear Carol” service, which provides personalized reading recommendations. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Carol-at-the-Circulation-Desk.jpg Carnegie Public Library mascot, Carol, poses at the circulation desk. Carol the library scarecrow is the namesake for the library’s “Dear Carol” service, which provides personalized reading recommendations. Courtesy photo