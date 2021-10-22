Biscuit cups perfect for freezing and reheating

Hello! This week’s recipe is a new one!

I love trying new recipes. I was looking for something I could freeze so my husband could just heat it in the microwave for breakfast. This one is just perfect.

It’s also good just to make them and put them in the freezer for kids and family who eats on the go. Not to mention there are some mornings I’m not in the mood to cook breakfast, so a cup of coffee and a biscuit really hits the spot.

The best part is my husband gave them a big thumbs up, so I’m thinking they might be something nice to pull out of the freezer on those busy weeknights, and just serve them with a vegetable. Quick and easy, I like that.

Biscuit Cups

-1 lb sausage (I used Turkey Breakfast sausage)

-1 Tablespoon flour

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/2 teaspoon pepper

-3/4 cup milk

-1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes

-2 large eggs (beat well)

-1/4 teaspoon garlic

-2 cans refrigerated flaky biscuits (10 per tube)

-1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese shredded

In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink. Stir in potatoes, cook just a few minutes, stir in flour, salt, garlic powder, and pepper and eggs. Then gradually add the milk, cook and stir until thickened. Remove from heat and set aside.

Press biscuits into greased muffin cups and up the sides. I rolled them out with a rolling pin — it seemed to make it a little easier.

Spoon the mixture into the biscuit and sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Cool completely, then put them in Ziploc bags and freeze. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg