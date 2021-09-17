Hummingbird cake and frosting

Hello! Even though the hummingbirds have gone for the season, there’s still “that” cake.

It’s a very unusual name for a cake, and I’m really not sure how it’s associated, but I know it’s really good. I have made this delicious cake many times, and it’s always moist and so flavorful.

I like how the different flavors blend in this cake, and the cream cheese icing adds that special zing to it that gives you the rave reviews on it. It’s definitely “Sunday dinner table” special.

Hummingbird Cake

-3 cups flour

-2 cups sugar

-1 teaspoon baking soda

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 teaspoon cinnamon

-3 eggs, beaten well

-1 cup vegetable oil

-2 teaspoons vanilla

-1 can (8 oz) crushed pineapple, do not drain

-2 cups chopped ripe banana

Directions:

Combine flour, sugar, soda, salt and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl. Add eggs and oil, stirring until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not beat. Stir in vanilla, pineapple and bananas.

Spoon batter into three 9-inch round pans that have been buttered and floured, or you can use a 9-by-13 baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool. If you use the three pans, you can remove the cake and spread the icing between layers before stacking them.

Hummingbird cream cheese frosting

-1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

-1/2 cup butter softened

-16 oz powdered sugar

-2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

Beat Cream cheese and butter until smooth, add sugar and vanilla, beat until light and fluffy.

If you like more icing on your cake like I do, I usually double the icing recipe.

This cake’s flavors seem to blend and intensify after standing for 24 hours after baking. If you choose to make this ahead of time, make sure you refrigerate it as soon as you put the icing on. Enjoy!

I also want to say a “Thank you” to a very special couple. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Thompson. You are so kind.

