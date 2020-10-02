Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Cauliflower Soup

Hello! With cooler temperatures, my mind goes to soup — something warm and comforting.

A lady I worked with many years ago brought in this soup, and when she heated it up for her lunch the wonderful smell went through the office.

I wanted to make this. She shared her recipe.

With a few tweaks, it was perfect for my taste and not to mention — healthy. I make this soup often, especially when the snow flies. I hope you enjoy it too.

Cauliflower Soup

-4 cups chopped cauliflower

-1 cup chopped carrots or matchstick carrots

-2 cups water

-1 cup diced onion

-1 lb of smoked sausage (I use turkey, in the ring) cut in thin slices.

-2 cups milk ( I use 2 percent)

-1/3 cup flour

-salt and pepper to taste

-8 oz of Velveeta cheese, cubed.

First, cook cauliflower and carrots in 2 cups of water until tender. Do not overcook.

Second, sauté 1 lb. sausage and 1 cup onions until onions are tender. Then add to above mixture.

Third, mix 1/3 cup flour, milk, salt and pepper until well blended with a Whisk.

Once blended, add to the cauliflower mixture and stir gently while cooking until mixture starts to thicken up. At this point, I turn the heat off of the burner.

Last, add cheese and stir until melted. Enjoy!

