Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Layered Banana Pineapple Dessert

Hello! Well, you all know by now I’m a bit of a dessert person.

I wanted this week’s recipe to be one that kind of reminds us of summer. Every summer I seem to have the need to head to the local ice cream shop and get a banana split. At least one in the entire summer, and it seems to just make me happy.

With that said, I found a dessert that resembles the “great banana split.” I know it’s not made from ice cream, but it’s a wonderful summertime dessert.

Layered Banana Pineapple Dessert

-1, 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

-1/4 cup sugar

-1/3 cup melted butter

-3 bananas (not green) sliced

-8 oz cream cheese

-3, 1/2 cups milk

-2 pgs instant vanilla pudding mix

-20 oz can of crushed, drained pineapple

-1 (8 oz) tub of cool whip (room temperature)

First, mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter together and press in the bottom of a 13×9 pan. Then place the three sliced bananas on top of the graham cracker crust.

In a medium sized bowl, mix milk, the two packages of vanilla pudding and the cream cheese until smooth and thickened. Pour over bananas.

Next, spread the drained pineapple over the pudding mixture. Then spread the cool whip over the top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Enjoy!

