What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Take heed! Summer Reading Program is still on! Library staff have developed dynamic plans for this unique time. Beginning Monday, June 1, parents and children can pick up reading logs at the library, and begin participating in a variety of online programs for kids of all ages. Adults, we will have weekly drawings for you as always. Watch our webpage and social media account for information coming soon! Soon, Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House will reopen to the public, with limited hours of service and access to the building.

Call us for Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance.

Please note, statewide delivery service has not yet resumed. Requests are limited to the items in our local collection for now. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Bring your ID or library card, park in our lot, and call us. A library staff member will bring your items, already checked out, to your vehicle. For now, we ask that return items continue to go into the outside book drop. At this time, pickup will only be available in Washington Court House. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH.

All item due dates will be extended to Saturday, June 13 or beyond. The library plans to continue Curbside Service; however, pick-up days/times will be abbreviated after building has reopened for public use. Would you like to pick-up, but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

You and your family can continue to enjoy library programming from home! Join us on Facebook for Storytime on “Facebook Live” with Mr. Aaron and Ms. Noel. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Check it out! And, each week, visit the library’s Facebook page and our new YouTube channel for fun and informative new content. You and your family will enjoy video tutorials from our Tech Tutor, “Just for Fun” short videos, and “This Really Happened” and “Tell Me Your Story” with Miz Anne! And, coming soon, Storytime with Ms. Bonnie! For even more free, virtual library programs, the State Library of Ohio has created a calendar of online library events from across the state at https://library.ohio.gov/public-covid19-programs/.

The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card! Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. After the library reopens, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Are you new to using e-books and online databases? The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is still available to answer your questions! Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Finally, if you manage a “Little Free Library” and are in need of books, the library is here to help. Let us know what you need, where you are, and how to contact you. We’ll make arrangements to get your little library re-stocked in no time.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.