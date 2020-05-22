Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Extra moist chocolate cake

Hello! Several years ago, I got it in my head that I wanted to learn how to make decorated cakes — the pretty, fancy ones with roses on top.

I took a class at the Vocational School in Ross County to learn this. Our instructor told us we could use a cake mix (which is best), or we could make one from scratch. I chose the latter. I have always believed that what you make from scratch is always better, less expensive and tastier.

She had a recipe and said, “Here’s a chocolate cake recipe that is good if you choose to use it.”

I thought it looked pretty good so, in my next class, I made that cake and brought it to practice my newfound skills on. It turned out that the cake was one of the best ones I have ever had.

So super moist, it’s my go to cake recipe! I typically don’t even use an icing recipe with it. We like it with some ice cream on top or even some whipped topping.

Extra moist chocolate cake

-1 cup oil

-1 cup buttermilk (I usually put a tablespoon or two of vinegar in a cup and fill it up with milk)

-2 egg yolks

-1 teaspoon vanilla

-2 cups sugar

-2 cups flour

-1/2 cup cocoa

-1 teaspoon baking soda

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1 cup hot water

First, mix all ingredients together in a bowl except the hot water — add the hot water last after it’s all mixed well. I usually use a mixer and beat for a couple of minutes.

Next, bake in a greased 9 x 13 pan at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 40-45 minutes. Cool completely. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-3.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record Herald file photo