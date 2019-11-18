What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

On Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., join the Carnegie Public Library’s “Curious Minds” group as they tour our local Washington Court House Post Office! Get a behind the scenes look at how our holiday packages are sent! Please call the library to register, as space is limited.

In Washington Court House: Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for stories, songs, and activities this fall! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session.

Please note, there will be no Preschool Storytime or Books & Blocks the week of Thanksgiving. On Monday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m., children ages 7-12 are invited to make an icosahedron! What is an icosahedron? It has 20 surfaces and makes a nice decoration. Learn to build one!

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m., kids ages 3-13 are invited to make a “Wreath of Thanks” to decorate your house for Thanksgiving! Call to register, as supplies are limited. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., join Jeffersonville’s “Knifty Knitters” group for fun, fellowship, and knitting and crocheting for a good cause! Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Coming up, both libraries will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville Branch Library will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. The library in Washington Court House will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., and the Jeffersonville Branch Library on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. This time is in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, as well as “Staff Appreciation.” We are grateful indeed for this additional time with family, friends, and our favorite books!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.