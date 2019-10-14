What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up after Columbus Day, the libraries in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Both locations will also be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 29 for staff training. Remember, the Ohio Digital Library is open online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This year, our digital consortium is set to exceed circulation of more than 5 million items! Have questions about ebooks, or apps like Libby and OverDrive? Stop by or call to schedule a one-on-one “Tech Tutor” session!

Adults: Fridays in October at 4 p.m., the new “Carnegie Cinema Club” will gather in the library meeting room to chat about old box office favorites, modern blockbusters, and new Netflix favorites. We can watch clips, reminisce and share suggestions with one another! Please call to register.

In Washington Court House: Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for stories, songs, and activities this fall! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Thursday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m., children in kindergarten and up are invited to “Healthy Fall Treats” with OSU Extension. Make and enjoy yummy autumn themed treats! Coming up, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m., children aged 8-12 are invited to a “Captain Underpants Party!” Decorate underpants, toss the toilet paper, tell gross jokes, and have a giant underpants relay! Call to register! Then, on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., children in grades 2 and up are invited to our new “Uke Club!” Aaron will lead this group for experienced and beginner ukulele players. Call to register.

In Jeffersonville: Toddler Time is back! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Coming up, on Monday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m., kids ages 4-16 are invited to make buckeyes with us. Show your state pride with homemade peanut butter buckeyes!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.