Beautifying a corner of Court House

A property in Washington Court House was purchased in September of 2015 by its neighbor, Clayton Hardy, so she could renovate it into a garden.

The garden, located at 430 N. North St., is “a work in progress,” said Hardy.

Although the garden has lamp posts topped with dragons, symmetrically-lined bushes, symmetrically-lined shrubs, etc., Hardy plans to add in a structure in the center of the lot along with Hydragens. Hydragens are a type of white flower.

There was a brick pathway that the Hardys picked up by hand and then saved the bricks for future use.

“If you use a little bit of energy you can get anything done,” said Hardy. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

While she wishes she could achieve her goals sooner to finish the beautification of the lot, Hardy explained she has to wait until she has enough money to complete it. She had already bid $45,000 for the lot which she was supposed to have assistance with from others, but the assistance didn’t go as planned.

Their current gardener is Mark Underwood. Hardy said that Underwood “maintains it beautifully.”

The home beside the lot is the home that Hardy and her cousins take turns staying in. It has been a part of their family since the 1860s or 1870s.

Growing up, Hardy lived with her family in Mississippi but stayed in that home in Washington C.H. every summer. She continues to follow this pattern today with her husband, Alan Hardy, as they live in Mississippi when not in Washington C.H.

Alan explained that Clayton has been renovating all her life. In the past she had purchased a hardware store not far from their Mississippi home and then renovated it into a gift shop. When Hurricane Katrina hit, the shop was destroyed and their home was the only one that survived in their area.

According to Alan, they spent approximately three years renovating their home due to the damage, and Clayton has since replanted an entire garden in that yard.

“Things just happen in life and you either take advantage of it or you don’t,” Clayton said.

The Hardys commented on the beauty of downtown Washington C.H. and the flower pots that have been arranged. Although it’s become better over the years, one of their concerns is what they say is the rest of the town’s lack of beautification.

“She’s been coming up here so many years,” said Alan, “she’s now getting distressed to see some of the old houses getting torn down and turned into parking lots.”

If she could afford it, Clayton explained she would buy up the old houses to renovate and beautify them to keep them from getting torn down.

She also mentioned the parking lots of various churches and the schools in town with nothing being done to beautify them.

“It makes you sad,” she said.

The Hardys explained landscaping gets very expensive and they realize people can’t afford to beautify vacant or abandoned lots.

“There’s things people can do to make life more beautiful,” said Alan. “If they would just spend a little money and effort, everybody could make the town look better.”

Clayton agreed, “This town has so much potential.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Clayton Hardy (L) has been working on renovations to the lot beside her home with the help of her husband, Alan Hardy (R). She bought the lot for a bid of $45,000. They then had the structure removed so she could renovate a garden. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_20190823_105659.jpg Clayton Hardy (L) has been working on renovations to the lot beside her home with the help of her husband, Alan Hardy (R). She bought the lot for a bid of $45,000. They then had the structure removed so she could renovate a garden. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo