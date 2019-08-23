What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up, the libraries in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Both locations will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. Don’t let summer fade away! The library has plenty of “beachy reads” on our shelves and online in the Ohio Digital Library. Destination unlimited!

The “Scarecrow Book Sale” is just around the corner! Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, Carnegie Public Library will accept donations of books for the upcoming “Scarecrow Book Sale!” The library partners with AAUW for this annual sale. Profits from the sale fund scholarships for local students through AAUW, and goes toward new materials for the library. Peruse a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, and DVDs. All items are just 50 cents! Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. is “Preview Day” as well as “Community Day!” Admission is free when you show your library card! Admission without a library card is $2. The sale continues, with free admission, on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. is “Bargain Day” where a bag of books is just $1! Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s general fund and AAUW’s local scholarship fund. The library will begin accepting donations of new and gently used books, music CDs and DVDs for the “Scarecrow Book Sale” beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3.

In Washington Court House: Storytime will return on Tuesday, Sept. 3! Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for stories, songs and activities this fall! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: Coming up on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m., the “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome! Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 2 and up are invited to a “Teddy Bear Picnic!” Bring your favorite stuffed friend, and enjoy songs, games, dancing, and more!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.