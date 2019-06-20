What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m., families and children of all ages are invited to watch “Space Jam” with us in the Carnegie Public Library meeting room! Share this cult classic from the 90’s with your kids! Michael Jordan, Bill Murray, and Bugs Bunny: What’s not to love?

Adults: On Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m., you are invited to tour Jones Farm Market at 4693 Old US 35 SE. Breathe the fresh farm air with us and see what the Jones’ are growing!

Techy teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) in grades 7-12. Coders will meet Mondays at 11 a.m. June 24–July 29 to learn how to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace. Computer space is limited, so bring your own computer if you can! Coming up, teens are invited to “Animation with Alex.” Shawnee State student Alex Matthews-Tobin will show you how to create your own animations. Be sure to bring a laptop and be ready to show off your skills! Meet at the library on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 at 1 p.m. This program is for teens in grades 7-12 and requires registration.

In Washington Court House: Storytime is a blast! Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for out-of-this-world themed stories, songs and activities in June and July! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Monday, June 24 at 3 p.m., children in grades 2-6 will find clues, interview witnesses and solve the case at the “Encyclopedia Brown Detective Agency!” Thursday, June 27 at 4 p.m., children ages 5-12 are invited to “Cosmic Chalk!” Explore paint and pastels, and create space-themed artwork with us! Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m., join us for a “Fayette Field Trip” at our magnificent courthouse! Why are there bullet holes in the door? Who painted the murals? Learn these facts and more on the tour!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m., go “Space Painting” with us! Show your artistic skills with “space paint!” On Wednesday, June 26 at 3 p.m., the “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

The libraries in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville will be closed on Thursday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. Carnegie Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5. Jeffersonville will reopen on Monday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Have a safe and happy fourth!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.