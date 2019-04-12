What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Adults: Join Carnegie Public Library staff for our new group: “Curious Minds!” This group is open to all ever-curious adult patrons. Meet throughout the year to tour spots in Fayette County and hold informal discussions on a variety of topics including books, movies and more! The April meeting takes place on Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Fayette County Emergency Operation Center at 4087 State Route 62 N. Please call the library to register.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Monday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m., children in grades 1-6 are invited to sign up for Carnegie Library’s “Lego Club!” Participants will build and code Lego Mindstorm EV3 Robotic Elephant.

Coming up: It is almost time to plant the Carnegie Garden! Join Ohio State Extension Office Master Garden volunteers and library staff on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. The garden needs plenty of helping hands, so we hope you will join us in planting, maintaining and later harvesting from our six beautiful raised beds! Children from our Preschool Storytime and Books & Blocks will participate, as will children of all ages. Interested in getting your kids involved in the garden this summer? Stop in the children’s department and ask how!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Thursday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 4-18 are invited to our “Recyclable Scavenger Hunt!” Can you find all of the recyclable items in the library?

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.