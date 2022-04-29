A taste of spring — Lemon Meringue Pie

Hello! In the springtime it seems I start thinking about lemon pie, and mushroom hunting, and flower beds and my garden. But mostly lemon pie.

It’s not something I want often, but I do like it, and I must make one. For me, it tastes like springtime.

I couldn’t find a lemon pie that I really liked, so years ago I decided to make one up. With several tries, all good, but I did one that tasted like I wanted it to taste. The texture for me had to be right, and I figured out how exactly I wanted it.

This is springtime in a pie plate!

Lemon Meringue Pie

-2 cups water

-7 Tablespoons corn starch

-2 cups sugar

-4 egg yolks (save the whites for the meringue, I usually separate the eggs and put the whites in the refrigerator while I finish the pie)

-2 Lemons, juiced

-3 tablespoons melted butter

-Baked pie crust

Directions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, whisk together water, corn starch, sugar, egg yolks, and the lemon juice.

Put in the microwave for a minute at a time until the mixture becomes thick. Whisk after each minute.

Whisk in the melted butter. Then cool for about 15 minutes. Once cooled, pour it into the pie crust.

While the filling is cooling, I usually go ahead and make the meringue.

Meringue

Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Continue beating and add sugar, one tablespoon at a time. It will look glossy.

Spread on top of the lemon pie and bake at 350 degrees until the top of the Meringue turns light brown. Watch this carefully, it happens quickly. Cool and refrigerate. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-4.jpg