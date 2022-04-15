Slow cooked and versatile ranch chicken

Hello! This week’s recipe is another newly found one that will be another “go to” recipe.

I love the fact you can just throw this in the slow cooker and not have much fuss with it. It has such a great flavor, and the chicken is so tender.

It’s also a versatile dish. It can be served over rice or noodles or even as a sandwich. My favorite way is to serve it on a bed of lettuce. It’s a fresh “crunch” and warm very flavorful chicken as the topper.

I also added chopped tomatoes and some onions to the top. Cheese would also be a great addition to serving this.

Slow Cooker Ranch Chicken

-2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast (I used tenderloins. If you do we well, since they are smaller, shorten the cooking time a little)

-3/4 cup chicken broth

-1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

-1 can (10, 1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

-1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese cubed and softened

-If desired, hot cooked rice or noodles to serve it over.

Directions

In a 4–5-quart slow cooker, combine broth and dressing mix then add chicken. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours.

Remove chicken to cutting board, shred with two forks and return to slow cooker.

Stir in soup and cream cheese. Cover and cook on low until cream cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.

Serve over rice or noodles. Add optional toppings as desired. Enjoy!

