A classic country casserole dish

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a casserole dish that’s a little different.

I have made this several times, and we do like it. I have served it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Not all in the same day of course. And yes, it did make its way to our Sunday Dinner table at Mom’s house.

I first ran across this one in the early 80’s. It came out of an old country cookbook.

It’s quite tasty. I like to serve it with coleslaw and rolls. When I made it for breakfast, I served it with over easy eggs.

Sausage meal in a dish

1 lb of pork sausage, you can use Italian, hot or turkey.

4 medium potatoes thinly sliced

2 medium onions thinly slice

1 can cream style corn

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 can tomato soup

1 cup chopped green pepper

Directions

Shape sausage in 10 to 12 patties and brown. Place potatoes, onions and corn

in layers in a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle each layer with salt and pepper.

Lay patties around rim of casserole and pour undiluted soup over the top and sprinkle with chopped green pepper.

Cover and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.

I have added some shredded cheddar cheese to the top of this if you are a cheese fan. If you choose to do this, add the cheese to the top and put it back in the oven for about 10 minutes so it can get warm and melty.

Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-3.jpg