Christmas memories with candy

Well, once again it seems the Christmas season is upon us. I like to give little gifts from my kitchen, like a plate of cookies or candy. It seems it’s always a welcomed gift.

This week’s recipe is one I started making in 1986. It’s one of my favorite candy recipes, and yes, I always keep some for myself.

One of my memories while making this candy, one early December morning, was making this while watching “A Christmas Story.” I guess it put me in the Christmas “spirit.” My son was still sleeping snug and warm in his bed, so, I had a moment all to myself, for some reason, I always think of that moment and just smile.

Chocolate Cocoanut Bonbons

1 (15oz) can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup butter

2lbs Confectioners’ sugar

16 oz of flaked cocoanut

1 bag chocolate chips

2 Tablespoons shortening

Mix milk, butter, sugar, and cocoanut together and chill several hours or overnight. Mixture will be thick and sticky, roll into small balls.

Heat chocolate chips and shortening in a double boiler and dip the cocoanut balls in the melted chocolate completely covering the ball, and place on a sheet of wax paper to cool. I found the easiest way to do this is to put the balls on a plate and stick a toothpick in the center of them and freeze them for about an hour, then dip them in the chocolate.

You can also freeze these. When I do that, I place them on an individual Styrofoam plates and about two hours remove them and place them in a Ziploc bag.

Enjoy!

