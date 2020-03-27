Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Lasagna

Hello! When my son, Dustin, was younger, he became a fan of Italian foods.

He was visiting a friend and was asked to stay for supper — the menu was Lasagna. He fell in love with it. So much so, he brought home the recipe.

I have been making this for years, and it’s always a hit no matter where I take it.

Meat Sauce:

-2 lb ground beef

-3/4 cup chopped onion

-1 jar (30 oz) spaghetti sauce

-1 to 2 teaspoons of garlic powder

Filling:

-2 containers of ricotta cheese

-2 eggs

-1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

-1 cup mozzarella cheese

-16 oz lasagna noodles (cooked, drained)

First, for the meat sauce, brown ground beef. Then add onions, garlic and spaghetti sauce — simmer for 15 minutes.

For the filling, in a medium bowl combine ricotta, eggs, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Next, layer lasagna noodles, then meat sauce and filling. Repeat two times. Top with lasagna noodles and then remaining mozzarella cheese. Cover (I use foil) and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes longer. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

I change this up from time to time by adding some fresh spinach or some fresh mushrooms between the layers. It gives it a little different taste. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-2.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo