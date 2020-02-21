Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Morning Glory Muffins

Hello! One of my favorite muffin recipes is “Morning Glory Muffins.” This recipe makes several, so I usually cool them, then put them in a Zip-lock baggie and freeze for later.
These are a great grab-and-go sort of breakfast, or just a healthy snack. I love the texture of these, and they have such a great flavor. We have also enjoyed these as a dessert.
It’s also a great way to squeeze in some extra nutrition for the family without them really knowing. I’m sort of famous for doing just that.
Morning Glory Muffins:
-2, 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
-1, 1/2 cups of sugar
-3 teaspoons cinnamon
-2 teaspoons baking soda
-1/2 teaspoon salt
-3 eggs
-1, 1/4 cups unsweetened applesauce
-2 teaspoons vanilla
-2 cups grated carrots
-1 medium tart apple peeled and grated
-1 (8 oz) can crushed pineapple, drained
-1/2 cup flaked coconut
-1/2 cup raisins
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine the ingredients well.
Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. After they cool completely, I usually put about half of the batch in an air-tight container and keep them in the fridge. The other half I usually freeze. Enjoy!