Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Morning Glory Muffins

Hello! One of my favorite muffin recipes is “Morning Glory Muffins.” This recipe makes several, so I usually cool them, then put them in a Zip-lock baggie and freeze for later.

These are a great grab-and-go sort of breakfast, or just a healthy snack. I love the texture of these, and they have such a great flavor. We have also enjoyed these as a dessert.

It’s also a great way to squeeze in some extra nutrition for the family without them really knowing. I’m sort of famous for doing just that.

Morning Glory Muffins:

-2, 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

-1, 1/2 cups of sugar

-3 teaspoons cinnamon

-2 teaspoons baking soda

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-3 eggs

-1, 1/4 cups unsweetened applesauce

-2 teaspoons vanilla

-2 cups grated carrots

-1 medium tart apple peeled and grated

-1 (8 oz) can crushed pineapple, drained

-1/2 cup flaked coconut

-1/2 cup raisins

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the ingredients well.

Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. After they cool completely, I usually put about half of the batch in an air-tight container and keep them in the fridge. The other half I usually freeze. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-2.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo