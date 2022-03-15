Celebrate a world of foods during National Nutrition Month

Hello everyone! March is National Nutrition Month and I would like to offer a preview of the topics that we are discussing this month at Fayette County Public Health. Throughout the month of March, WIC staff will share information on ways to improve eating habits, make informed eating choices and increase physical activity.

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign started by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Started in 1973 it was created as a way to give nutrition education to the public and promote the profession of dietetics. It was a week-long campaign and later grew to a month-long celebration.

March was chosen as the month to celebrate nutrition awareness as spring is just around the corner which is an optimal time to get out and move, visit a farmer’s market and start grilling!

This year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors.” WIC staff will send out recipes from around the world and will share nutrition education tips on the Fayette County Public Health and WIC Facebook pages.

Here are some tips for a healthy March from eatright.org:

EAT A VARIETY OF NUTRITIOUS FOODS

– Include foods from all food groups

– Learn how to read Nutrition Facts Labels

– Incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions in your daily meals

SEE A REGISTERED DIETITIAN NUTRITIONIST (RDN)

– Ask your doctor for a referral to an RDN

– Find an RDN that specializes in your unique needs

– Receive personal nutrition information to meet your health goals

PLAN YOUR MEALS AND SNACKS

– Choose healthy recipes to make

– Make a grocery list before shopping

– Make healthy food and drink choices when away from home

CREATE TASTY FOODS FROM HOME

– Learn cooking and meal prep skills

– Try new flavors and foods from around the world

– Enjoy your meals with family and friends, when possible

And remember if you need help, consult a Registered Dietitian. A registered dietitian has a bachelor’s degree and graduate work from an accredited college and has completed a nine-month internship. A Registered Dietitian is licensed in the state that he/she works in. Be wary of online nutritionists or nutrition experts that may not give you the right information, always ask for someone with the correct credentials for help!

The Fayette County WIC Program will be giving information and free measuring cups and spoons to help with the recipes!!! The National WIC program has also approved additional funds for fruits and vegetables for all WIC clients in March to help increase intake of fruits and vegetables!

Visit the WIC office and discuss this with the WIC staff – call 740-333-3552 for an appointment. Happy Spring and Happy Healthy Nutrition Month from your Fayette County WIC Staff, Karyn Tucker, Lisa Marting, and Janessa Williamson!

Enjoy this recipe as you “Celebrate a World of Flavors!”

Mediterranean Dish: Fruit Salad with Yogurt

(Makes: 4 Servings)

(Preparation Time: 25 minutes)

Ingredients

2 cups strawberries (sliced)

1 cup blueberries (rinsed)

1 cup pineapple chunks (canned, or fresh)

3 tablespoons pineapple juice

2 cups plain low-fat yogurt

1/8 cup almonds (sliced or slivered)

Directions

1. Place fruit in a large bowl and mix with pineapple juice. Let stand for 15 minutes at room temperature.

2. Place 1 cup of fruit salad in a small bowl and top with ½ cup of yogurt.

3. Sprinkle almonds on top of each fruit salad. Serve immediately.

Karyn Tucker, RD, LD, is the director of the WIC program at Fayette County Public Health. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. WIC helps income-eligible pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who recently had a baby, infants, and children up to five years of age who are at health risk due to inadequate nutrition. Please call the WIC office at (740) 333-3552 for information to learn more about National Nutrition Month or if you would like to see if you are eligible for WIC services.

