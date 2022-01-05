Ohio’s Hospice offers hospice & palliative medicine education series

DAYTON — Ohio’s Hospice is offering its Hospice and Palliative Medicine Core Conference Education Series to the medical community.

The series is offered virtually on Thursdays at 2 p.m. through Microsoft Teams, bringing together leading experts in the region.

Physicians, fellows and medical students will share medical knowledge related to hospice and palliative medicine.

Ohio’s Hospice is offering this series to help healthcare professionals stay informed about trending topics and remain up to date on the latest research in hospice and palliative medicine. Healthcare professionals throughout the region are invited to attend the sessions.

Here are the upcoming sessions for January through March 2022:

Jan. 6 Top 10 Things My Dying Patients Taught Me

Jan. 13 Death Certificate

Jan. 20 Role of the Physician in Home WOLST/WOLST Overview/Medications for WOLST

Jan. 27 Nontheism

Feb. 3 Akathisia/Phenothiazine Toxicity/Anticholinergic Syndrome

Feb. 10 Sudden Death/Traumatic Death/Suicide

Feb. 17 Oncology Emergencies Workshop (live)

Feb. 24 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)/Respiratory Support in ALS

March 3 Existential Suffering/Bereavement in EOL Care

March 10 Etiology and Management of Nausea and Vomiting in Hospice and Palliative Medicine

March 17 Depression in EOL care

March 24 Etiology and Treatment of Malignant Bowel Obstruction

March 31 D Is for Dementia

Note: This schedule is subject to change.

To register for the series, please contact Becky Johnson at RJohnson@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.256.9507, ext. 4447.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.