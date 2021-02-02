Officials approve FCMH acquisition

Adena Health System took several steps closer to adding Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) to its family of hospitals with the approvals on several agreements by the Adena Board of Trustees and Fayette County Commissioners.

The Adena Board of Trustees, in a unanimous vote on Monday, agreed to move forward on all transaction agreements for Adena to acquire the 25-bed critical access hospital. Last week, in another unanimous vote, the FCMH Board of Trustees adopted a motion to move forward with the agreement as well.

FCMH, which will be re-branded as Adena Fayette Medical Center, will be Adena’s fourth hospital in its system.

As reported last week by the Record-Herald, under the approved agreement, Adena would begin a management agreement of FCMH operations on Feb. 15, with targeted completion of the transaction April 1.

Details of the transaction have not been released.

Additionally, the Fayette County Commissioners agreed Monday to move forward with the transfer of real estate and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) management agreements to Adena. Because FCMH is currently county-owned, commission approval of the agreements was needed.

“Having FCMH formally become part of the Adena network is the welcome next phase in making sure people across our region have continued access to quality health care, right in their own back yard,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “The partnership we have had with FCMH has been successful for them, for Adena and most importantly for the patients who don’t have to travel far from home to receive the specialty care they need.”

In October, Adena had announced that FCMH would not become a full member of its health system and would remain an affiliate partner. However, further discussion and communication changed the ultimate outcome.

Graham added, “When we reengaged with the Fayette County Commissioners and FCMH Board about taking on FCMH, we decided it was the right thing to do for each of our organizations; as well as an important opportunity to keep care local for those in the communities we serve. This is exciting news for the growth our Health System and rural healthcare across southern and south central Ohio.”

In a statement released by the Fayette County Commissioners, “The Fayette County Commissioners are happy to report an agreement is being finalized to bring Fayette County Memorial Hospital into the family of Adena Health System. As Commissioners we are pleased that the many conversations that have been held with both the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and Management have brought us to the point of continuing to provide local health care. Adena Health System provides the opportunity with many specialists to allow our families, friends and neighbors to get care close to home. We look forward with great anticipation to working with Adena Health System to provide great health care right here in our community.”

Adena has been providing a wide range of primary and specialty care services to residents in Fayette County since 2012. Adena and FCMH partnered on a formal clinical affiliation agreement in September 2018, expanding the volume of specialty care being offered on the hospital’s Washington Court House campus.

Adena Health System currently includes Adena Regional Medical Center, located in Chillicothe; Adena Greenfield Medical Center; and Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Waverly.

Local hospital to be re-branded as ‘Adena Fayette Medical Center’