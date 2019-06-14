Health Dept. completes first Safe Sitter class

The Fayette County Health Department recently completed its first Safe Sitter class of 10 students this year. Students who take this class enjoy learning about child care skills, such as handling difficult behavior issues, the importance of patience when dealing with children and how to entertain children of all ages.

​They like the challenge of learning first aid and rescue skills. They learn how to rescue a choking child or infant and the importance of staying calm in an emergency. The instructors stress that the sitter is responsible for the child and that means watching them at all times.

Safety skills are also covered concerning bad weather, knowing when to ask for help and how to call for help in an emergency. Since safety is the main concept for the course, sitters are taught how and when to accept safe jobs. The students learn by videos, some lecture, games and role play.

​There are two classes left with openings for June 18 and July 10. The cost is $45. Each participant receives a draw string cinch bag, booklet with all the information they learn in class, flashlight, band-aid dispenser and a notepad for instructions.

Class is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and students need to bring a packed lunch. This class is for students going into sixth, seventh and eighth grades. You may register for class by calling 740-335-5910.

The first class that completed the health department’s Safe Sitter class. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_part0.jpg The first class that completed the health department’s Safe Sitter class.