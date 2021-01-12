A winter craft of snowflakes

It’s winter and you can expect snow when the clouds are dark and the weather is cold!

Every pile of snow is made of thousands of small snowflakes. Here is a YouTube video that teaches us the science behind each small snowflake — “The Science of Snow Flakes,” www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUot7XSX8uA.

Materials

-white paper (standard 8.5” x11” works great)

-scissors

-(optional) drawing materials, glue, glitter or other items to decorate/embellish with

Steps

There are four snowflake designs to choose from: Rectangle, Square, Cross/”X,” and Circle. The design-type refers to the outside shape of the snowflakes. Maybe try them all! Before starting your particular design, follow steps under “Getting Started” first.

Getting Started

-Fold the paper in half, with the short sides touching (Diagram 1).

-Fold the paper a second time, again making the short sides touch — like a Greeting Card (Diagram 2).

-Unfold the paper and find the middle on the folded side. Keeping your fingers on the middle point, fold it back up. Your fingers should be holding a corner that is the middle of the whole paper (Diagram 3 and 4).

-Now use a triangle fold. While keeping your fingers on the middle, pull the opposite corner across the short side over to the long side making the edges flush (Diagram 5).

Rectangle

-Cut out small shapes along each side, including both uneven edges. You can use any shapes you want, but triangles are the easiest (Diagram 6).

-When finished cutting shapes, unfold the paper to reveal your Rectangle Snowflake (Diagram 7)!

Square

-To square off the paper, cut off the excess tab of paper at the end of the triangle (Diagram 8).

-Keep the paper folded while cutting shapes along all three sides (Diagram 9).

-When finished cutting shapes, unfold the paper to reveal your Square Snowflake!

Cross/”X”

-This time, holding the triangle by the long bottom, cut a curve out of the top making it look like a taco (Diagram 10).

-Cut out shapes along both sides (Diagram 11).

-When finished cutting shapes, unfold the paper to reveal your Cross/”X” Snowflake (Diagram 12)!

Circle

-You will need to look to see which side of the Triangle is the middle of the folded paper and keep track of it. Then, fold the triangle in half with the middle at the bottom, lining up the sides flush (Diagram 13 and 14).

-At the top, cut a curved line just below the shorter top edge (Diagram 15 and 16).

-Open just one fold of the paper (Diagram 17).

-Cut out shapes along all three sides (Diagram 18).

-When finished cutting shapes, unfold the paper to reveal your Circle Snowflake (Diagram 19)!

When you are finished making your snowflakes, send me a picture of you and your snowflake(s) together! Send to – rebecca.pope@wchcs.org

Circle: diagrams 13-16, left-right https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_diag-13-16ish.jpg Circle: diagrams 13-16, left-right Courtesy photos Circle: diagrams 17-19, left-right https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_diag-15ish-17.jpg Circle: diagrams 17-19, left-right Courtesy photos Cross/X: Diagrams 10-12, left-right https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_diagram-10-12.jpg Cross/X: Diagrams 10-12, left-right Courtesy photos Getting Started: Diagrams 1-5, left-right https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_diag-1-5.jpg Getting Started: Diagrams 1-5, left-right Courtesy photos Rectangle: diagrams 6-7. Square: diagrams 8-9, left-right https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_diag-6-9.jpg Rectangle: diagrams 6-7. Square: diagrams 8-9, left-right Courtesy photos