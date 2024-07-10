WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 9

Benjamin K. Beckley, 45, 640 Yeoman St., domestic by threats, assault.

Travis Adams, 48, Jeffersonville, expired registration.

Jeremy A. Miller, 51, 51 Dunbar Court, theft.

Walker Pence, 24, New Holland, speed.

Scottie S. Brewster, 33, Waverly, possession of drug abuse instrument (second-degree misdemeanor).

July 8

Debbie Earley, 61, 618 Rawling St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Destiney Clouser, 26, 1205 Gregg St., non-compliance suspension, child restraint violation.

Kathey C. Ellis, 75, 1026 Cedar St. Apt. 6, starting without safety.