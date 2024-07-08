ODNR to host 10th-annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend

Ohio Women’s Outdoors Adventure weekend includes sessions such as kayaking, fishing, and hiking. Photo courtesy of ODNR

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is opening registration for the 10th-annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend. The three-day event is set to take place at the breathtaking Mohican State Park Lodge & Conference Center from September 20-22, according to a news release.

This exciting weekend is designed to introduce women to an array of outdoor skills, including boating, fishing, shooting sports, and nature programming. The program, which is open to women aged 16 and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian), is tailored for beginners while offering a welcoming, pressure-free environment to explore new outdoor activities.

“This event provides a fantastic opportunity for women to build their outdoor recreation skills, forge new friendships, and simply have fun,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Women of all ages will enjoy a weekend filled with discovering new outdoor pursuits.”

The event involves several of ODNR’s divisions including, Parks & Watercraft, Forestry, Natural Areas & Preserves, Wildlife, and Geological Survey. This ensures a diverse range of activities and programs, as well as expert guidance.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of sessions, such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, hiking, shotgun and rifle basics, stream quality monitoring, wild edibles, sustainable living, and more.

Accommodations for the weekend will be at the Mohican State Park Lodge & Conference Center, located in Perrysville (Ashland County). Situated on thousands of wooded acres, Mohican State Park is a must-see for adventurers and nature lovers. Attendees will enjoy a fun weekend while staying in newly updated, comfortable lodge rooms.

The cost for the weekend is $395 per person, with two participants sharing a room. This fee includes lodging, four activity sessions, five meals, a t-shirt, transportation between venues, and evening activities. With only 100 spots available, early registration is encouraged.

Registration opens for first-time participants on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m., and for past participants the following Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

For a complete listing of sessions and registration details, please visit ohiodnr.gov/owoa.