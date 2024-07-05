Revered firefighter receives his ‘final ride’

David L. Laytart, Sr. had his “last ride” tribute after 32 years of serving the City of Washington Fire Department. Gail Allen | R-H photos David L. Laytart, Sr.’s gear was placed on the front of the fire engine, which is tradition, transporting him back to the funeral home after the service at South Side Church. Gail Allen | R-H photos David L. Laytart, Sr. had his “last ride” tribute after 32 years of serving the City of Washington Fire Department. Photo courtesy of Mark Miller

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The funeral for volunteer firefighter David Lee Laytart, Sr. was held at the South Side Church of Christ on Friday. Laytart attended there and was a former deacon.

After 32 years of service to the city, Laytart was honored with his “last ride” under the flag passing by the Washington Fire Department firehouse he loved so much en route back to Kirkpatrick Funeral Home after the service.

Many departments outside Fayette County were there to pay their respects: Delaware County, Hillsboro, Jackson Fire, Portsmouth fire departments, and a representative of the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office as well. There were two bagpipers who played as the casket was loaded onto the fire engine for his “last ride.”

Local representatives from Concord-Green, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville, Pic-A-Fay (New Holland), Tri-County Fire, Fayette County Box 65, EMA, Wayne Township and several Washington Fire Department personnel and engines/vehicles were in attendance.

The honor guard standing beside the casket was changed every 15 minutes by various firefighters of all departments.

When it came to repairing things, Laytart Sr. always had a saying, according to Pastor Todd Mauer, who conducted the service. “I know a guy,” he would always say. And he was the guy!

Son David Laytart, Jr. spoke during the service and relayed stories from his father and said, “there must be a line of bikes in heaven he needs to fix,” because Laytart Sr. was well-known as “the bike man,” fixing many bicycles over the years.

Son Nate Laytart spoke about learning so much from his father, who always wanted to teach others, and hopes to carry on the legacy since he is now a volunteer Washington Fire Department firefighter.

Martin Rennison gave the tribute from the Washington Fire Department and said, “there are many words to describe Dave, but the best would be ‘enthusiastic.’ He was always there, had a tremendous work ethic, ‘a can-do attitude’ and loved being a firefighter.”