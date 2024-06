High School Baseball Scores

Saturday’s Scores

by The Associated Press

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Final

Division I

Mason 8, Twinsburg 1

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 3, Hamilton Badin 2

Saturday’s Scores

by The Associated Press

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semfinal

Division III

Millbury Lake 4, Minford 0

Heath 4, Apple Creek Waynedale 3

Division IV

Fort Recovery 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1

Berlin Hiland 2, Russia 0

Friday’s Scores

by The Associated Press

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semfinal

Division I

Mason 1, Perrysburg 0

Twinsburg 4, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 1

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 4, Wintersville Indian Creek 2

Hamilton Badin 5, Parma Padua 0