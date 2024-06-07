Handcrafted wood items available at Farmers Market

Elementary children shopping with parents at this week’s Fayette County Farmers Market can stop by the Kids Activity Table to make a colorful veggie magnet with Mrs. Debra. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Despite the “official summer” designation of the Memorial Day weekend, it is still really spring, and the produce available from the Fayette County Farmers Market is still limited…we have radish, leafy greens, green onions and a few other early crops. The strawberries came early this year and are already finished for the season. People are asking when we’ll have green beans and tomatoes…these summer favorites will be even more special because we have to wait.

In the meantime, we have so many other vendors, including Debbie of “Wood by DW.” Ms. Welch, a lifetime resident of WCH, and a WCH schools graduate, describes herself as having an instinct for fixing things, including machines (something for which I have no ability). As a girl, she helped her father around the house, holding the flashlight when he was repairing a pipe and learning something no doubt about household repairs and the tools associated with those repairs. When she wanted a skateboard, she took apart her roller skates to engineer what she wanted.

Later, she worked for 15 years for French Hardware, doing any job that needed doing, including steel and glass cutting. What we know her for are the wood crafts she sells at the market and other venues. Her items vary depending on what the customers seem to want, but she’s made any number of items as special orders for me and others. It’s fun listening to her talk about her tools and especially her saws (scroll, table and mitre). Stop by and check out her wood craft, and if there’s something you want made, even if it’s not available in her booth, talk to her about making something for you! And while you’re there, check out the crocheted items (baby and kitchen, entertaining and practical) made by Frances, her very energetic and engaging mother. Cheers to the Welch family!

The Carnegie Public Library mobile bike will be at the market and visitors will have an opportunity to check out Tony’s Traveling Tales, borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, and learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources! Our elementary children shopping with parents at this week’s market can stop by the Kids Activity Table to make a colorful veggie magnet with Mrs. Debra.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Engeti (Alana Walters and Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Tomato plants. Potted plants including herbs, vegetables and flowering/native pollinator plants. Elderberry jelly (with farm grown berries and honey) and raw, unpasteurized honey. Sourdough crackers.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Pies, yeast breads and rolls, cinnamon buns, raspberry swirl buns, cheese bread, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, cakes, bars, whoopie pies, buckeyes and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos and macadamia nut cookies.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): New this week: seedless blackberry and red raspberry jams, elderberry jelly, & mango habanero jam. Jams/jellies/fruit butters including peach, cherry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, blackberry, black raspberry, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, peach flamingo, plum, triple berry, and blueberry jams. Hot pepper and triple hot pepper jellies, ginger pear preserves, and apple butter. Also, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans.

PPCF/The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie and Dennis Mosny): 1 lb beeswax blocks. Bunns bars, cinnamon rolls and cinni mini’s, banana cake. This week’s pies will be strawberry, black raspberry, cherry, raisin, blackberry, strawberry rhubarb and apple.

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah and Daniel Jewell): Vermi Brew/worm tea – natural fertilizer/healthy microbial boost made from worm castings(poo) for all your indoor and outdoor plants.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Cut flower bouquets and arrangements, radishes, turnips.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.