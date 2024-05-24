Judge Bender serves as featured speaker at Memorial Day ceremony

The Honorable David B. Bender was the featured speaker for the Memorial Day service at the Old Pioneer Cemetery Friday. Gail Allen | R-H photos Flags were placed around the flagpole by Liam Rheinscheld, with the assistance of William Rheinscheld. To conclude the ceremony, the Fayette County Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute and taps. Ben Melvin from Fayette Christian School played the National Anthem on his bugle at the ceremony. Russell Bernard (left) and William Rheinscheld (right) of FCVSC performed the ceremonial raising of the flag to honor all veterans.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (FCVSC) held its 2024 Memorial Day service at the Old Pioneer Cemetery at noon Friday.

William Stuckey, a FCVSC commissioner, was the master of ceremonies and introduced the participants for the service.

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen gave opening remarks, Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland welcomed everyone to the service, and the raising of the flag was done by Russell Bernard and William Rheinscheld, of the FCVSC.

The National Anthem was played by Ben Melvin, a Fayette Christian School student, and son of a veteran. Edward Fisher led the Pledge of Allegiance and then a poem was read by Jerred Mitchell of FCVSC.

The main speaker was The Honorable Judge David B. Bender of the Fayette County Common Pleas Court. Bender said, “the importance of this holiday is to remember and pay our respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

“Let us remember that many Fayette Countians did make that sacrifice and hopefully by taking this weekend to remember them, we will not forget what they were fighting for – that was us. This day is the time to show respect for their great sacrifice,” Bender said.

Then, William Rheinscheld assisted Liam Rheinscheld in placing the flags around the flag pole and Daniel Flowers of FCVSC placed a wreath at the base of the flagpole.

The ceremony was concluded with a 21-gun salute by the Fayette County Honor Guard and taps.

The FCVSC wished to thank the volunteer ladies, Elaine Crutcher, Louise Shepard, Nyra McGowan and Pam Anderson, of the Master Gardeners organization for taking time Thursday to plant the flowers around the flagpole area.

Following the service, refreshments were offered by the VFW 3762 Post on Veterans Way in Washington Court House.