More details released in I-71 crash

As the result of a four-vehicle crash on I-71 Wednesday, at least three people were flown from the scene by helicopter to a nearby hospital, and seven other people were transported from the scene by ambulance. Courtesy photos The interstate was closed for a few hours in the aftermath of the accident Wednesday afternoon.

JEFFERSONVILLE — Ten people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville.

At around 4:30 p.m., a Mercedes Sedan traveling northbound on I-71 at a high rate of speed struck a Jeep Wrangler in the northbound lane at mile marker 68 just north of the rest area, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper Drew Hertlein. The Mercedes reportedly struck a Jeep Wrangler in the northbound lane and upon impact, the driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle.

The Jeep traveled into the median, where it rolled over multiple times into I-71 southbound, where it struck a Chrysler van traveling southbound, according Hertlein. Upon impact, the Chrysler van was then rear-ended by a semi truck.

At least three people were flown from the scene by helicopter to a nearby hospital, and seven other people were transported from the scene by ambulance. The names of the individuals involved in the accident have not yet been released.

“There were some serious injuries,” Hertlein said.

No charges have been filed yet as the accident is still under investigation.

The interstate was closed for a few hours, according to authorities.

Along with OSHP, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well as at least eight different EMS agencies.