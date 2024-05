Troy Boch, of CarXpress on Elm Street, welcomed Flip Daddiez serving up burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and much more on Wednesday. Flip Daddiez is a local food truck owned by Steve Myers, JR Marcum and Shawn Stevens, with Tammy Myers (Steve’s wife) as their helper. Pictured are Marcum taking orders, Tammy Myers at the window, and Steve Myers inside cooking, at the Flip Daddiez food truck on Elm Street Wednesday.

Gail Allen | R-H photo