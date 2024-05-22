Land Bank sells six properties

The old Carlton Manor at 726 Rawlings St. is listed as a priority on the demolition grant request applied for by the Fayette County Land Bank. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The meeting of the Fayette County Land Bank was held Monday, May 20. The sealed bids were opened for six properties that were released for sale.

Parcel 1 – 304 S. North St. bid was won by David Thompson for $8,501;

Parcel 2 – 720 S. North St. bid was won by Coby Hughes for $17,500;

Parcel 3 – 624 Rawlings St. bid was won by Mark Carr Construction for $2,777.50;

Parcel 4 – 817 Broadway St. bid was won by Brad Hay Holdings for $21,500;

Parcel 5 – 120 E. Paint St. bid was won by Mark Carr Construction for $1,277.01;

Parcel 6 – 721 Peabody Ave. was won by Coby Hughes for $4,000.

In other business, Ben Iden reported that the demolition for 8505 Main St., Milledgeville building was complete and the restoration of the land looked good.

The demolition grant that was applied for April 1 for $500,000 is still under review. The grant entity asked for a few properties to be listed as priorities for demolition. The items selected were 1358 SR 22 NW (the old OK Tire building), 6674 Stafford Road (formerly Hillcrest Manor), 726 Rawlings St. (formerly Carlton Manor), and 10232 US 62 NE (Madison Mills), based upon prior estimates for demolition costs. Eighteen other properties are still on the list under consideration.

In the PM Title report, the property at 716 Broadway St. received an offer from Jason Stonerock for $46,000, the amount of the delinquent taxes. The board voted to approve this sale. Stonerock will be given a certain amount of time to rehab the house, according to Rod Bryant, building inspector. It was mentioned that Stonerock wants to keep the house as a rental.

The property at 834 E. Paint St. was sold to Jennifer Coey, because it is adjacent to her current property.

The properties at 1334 Grace St. and 1276 State Route 38 were discussed and it was voted to place them in the foreclosure process.

The next meeting will be held June 17 at 133 S. Main St., the County Administration Building.