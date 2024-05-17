WHS graduation set for Friday, May 24

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The final high school graduation in Fayette County this year is set to take place on Friday, May 24 as Washington High School will honor its class of 2024 graduates.

The ceremony is slated to begin at 7 p.m. at Gardner Park on the football field, with the gates opening to the public at 6 p.m.

Kicking off the ceremony is the traditional processional, “Pomp and Circumstance” that will be played as the seniors enter the stadium. The National Anthem, played by the WHS band will come next, followed by the Alma Mater, which will feature Amara Corsbie leading the band and Jefferson Liston leading the choir.

Natalie Truex will then give an invocation and share some readings.

Dean of students, Louis Reid, will follow with introductions.

Class president Garrett Wahl will welcome those in attendance and share some comments, which will lead into Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey’s address.

Assistant principal Scott Landrum will recognize Academy of Scholars recipients, and then principal Brady Streitenberger will step to the podium for reflections and comments about the senior class.

The symphonic choir will play special music with the song “The Light That Will Lead You Home” to follow.

The seniors will then be addressed by their nine classmates who will be graduating with Honors with Distinction.

Graduating Honors with Distinction:

Grace Bailey is the daughter of Tom and Mary Bailey. She plans on attending Miami University. She will major in biological sciences.

Evan Lynch is the son of Ryan and Kelli Lynch. He plans on attending Miami University and will major in kinesiology.

Margo Funderburg is the daughter of Jason and Brandi Funderburg. She plans on attending Shawnee State University and will major in graphic design.

Arik Patel is the son of Jay and Vibha Patel. He plans on attending Ohio State University and will major in chemical engineering.

Siddhi Patel is the daughter of Pareshand Sonal Patel. She plans on attending Ohio State University and will major in electrical computer engineering.

Pia Robinson is the daughter of Ranjit and Masako Nakaishi. She plans on attending University of Illinois Urbana Champaign and will major in computer science.

Panth Shah is the son of Hitesh and Sweeti Shah. He plans on attending Ohio State University and will major in finance.

John Wall is the son of Greg and Christy Wall. He plans on attending Ohio State University and will major in industrial engineering.

Mitchell LaFollette is the son of Kellie Michael. He plans on attending Coast Guard Academy.

Following those addresses, guidance counselor Lisa Hoppes will recognize those who received scholarships.

Streitenberger will return for the presentation of the class, and Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education members will present the diplomas to the graduates.

Wahl will lead his classmates in the switching of the tassel, and the ceremony will end with the recessional, played by the WHS band.