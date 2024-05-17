Life is a series of seasons that require us to move from one to the other. There will be wonderful experiences and some that are not so wonderful. In our years of traveling as a professional music ministry, we had a vast variety of great experiences. We were able to see the magnificent Smokey Mountains, the Canadian Rockies, Yosemite National Park, Thousand Isles, Alaska, and the beaches of the Pacific, Gulf, and Atlantic Oceans. These were wonderful experiences in that season of our life.

There was one thing necessary to see these amazing things and that was traveling to get there. We didn’t snap our fingers or twitch our noses and suddenly they appeared. There was a necessary journey that we had to make to enjoy these sites. Many times we had to travel through storms or be held up for hours in traffic jams. On one occasion we were stranded on an exit in an ice storm for three days. We traveled through death valley in almost 120 degree heat that overpowered our air conditioning.

The seasons of life are like that. There are some wonderful things we will experience, but before we do, we will many times go through storms to get there. When we are in the middle of these trying times, it is not pleasant but we can choose to ease the pain.

When Jesus was leaving His disciples and returning to the Father, He told them in Matthew 28:19-20; “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

They were being instructed and prepared for the next season of their lives, but they were also being encouraged that they would not be alone.

Seasons of our lives have been changing at break neck speed and we must navigate our lives to prepare for them. To prepare we need knowledge.

Jeremiah 51:17, Everyone is dull-hearted, without knowledge; every metalsmith is put to shame by the carved image; for his molded image is falsehood, and there is no breath in them.

These are the truths that we address at the Gathering Place. We will be having the CEO of a large Christian ministry in Jerusalem bring first hand information to Fayette County on Friday night May 31 of what has happened, what is happening now, and how it relates to the second coming of Jesus. It is a new season!