Blue Lions score 4 in 7th inning, beat Warren for Sectional title

The Washington Blue Lions are Sectional champions after a 4-0 win over Warren Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Blue Lions play in the District tournament at Ohio University Monday at 4 p.m. against either Unioto for Fairfield Union. Photos by Christy Wall The Blue Lions get a break after an exciting 4-0 win over Warren Wednesday, May 15, 2024. All four of Washington’s runs came in the top of the seventh inning.

VINCENT — The Washington Blue Lion baseball team made the trip down to Vincent, in the county of Washington, located adjacent to the Ohio River, for a Division II Sectional championship game against the Warren Warriors Wednesday, May 15.

It was something of a Titanic struggle between the two teams who both proudly wear blue and white.

There was no score after six innings.

However, Washington scored four runs in the top of the seventh and after Will Miller pitched the first five scoreless innings for the Blue Lions, Evan Lynch worked the final two frames and kept Warren at bay for the win.

Miller allowed two hits, walked five and struck out seven.

Lynch’s pitching line was all zeros except for four strikeouts.

Trent Taylor pitched seven innings for Warren, allowing six hits and four runs, none of which were earned. He walked one and struck out four.

Taylor had one hit and Carson Gandee had the other for the Warriors.

For Washington, Aden Osborne went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. One of his hits was a double.

Bryce Yeazel had one RBI; John Wall went 1 for 4 with one RBI; Sam Lotz, Cooper Robertson and Bryson Heath each had one hit for Washington. Lotz was also hit by a pitch.

Miller walked, stole a base and scored and Robertson and Heath each scored.

Washington committed one error and Warren had three errors.

Warren finishes the season with a record of 16-9.

Washington improves to 14-8 on the year.

The Blue Lions advance to the District tournament at Ohio University in Athens.

Their opponent will be either Unioto or Fairfield Union on Monday at 4 p.m.

Those teams were supposed to play Wednesday, but the game has been moved to Thursday at Unioto High School.

In other Division II games in the Southeast District Wednesday, Miami Trace beat Circleville 1-0 in 8 innings; New Lexington defeated McClain, 11-0; Jackson shut out River Valley, 7-0 and Athens upended Meigs, 7-1.

Two other games were postponed in the tournament Wednesday and are scheduled to be played Thursday — Waverly vs Gallia Academy and Logan Elm vs Sheridan.

Miami Trace’s next opponent will be the winner of Logan Elm/Sherdan on Tuesday at Ohio University.

New Lexington plays on Tuesday at 4 p.m. taking on either Waverly or Gallia Academy. Miami Trace has the second game that evening.