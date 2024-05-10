The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Union Savings Bank’s new branch location. Pictured: Debbie Bryant (United Way), USB staff: Carrie Johnson, Shane Riley, Tera Copas, Jade Harmon, Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), and Joel Menken (WCHO).

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Union Savings Bank’s new branch location with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Washington Court House branch is the newest addition to the USB family. Conveniently located with easy access at the corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street toward the north end of town, this location places it between the business district and the residences of town.

“There’s a good chance you pass by our branch every day, please stop in and see us,” said Shane Riley, senior vice president at Union Savings Bank.

Riley added, “If you’re in a hurry, just pull up to our full-service drive-thru and we’ll take care of you. As a member of the community, we know our customers by name and are proud to serve their financial, business banking, home loan and online banking needs.”

Visit the branch to open a checking account or savings account, a certificate of deposit or IRA. USB is best known for its home mortgage lending, according to Riley. Their loan options include, conventional mortgage, FHA, VA, USDA home equity and refinancing loans. USB also offers agricultural and commercial loans and lines of credit as well.

Whatever your banking need, “Union Savings Bank is the financial institution you can depend on — truly your hometown bank on the corner,” Riley said.

Since founded in 1904, Union Savings Bank has been serving the local community by promoting responsible home ownership through prudent lending. It is headquartered in Cincinnati, where it began, and currently operates 41 full-service branches and lending offices in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

Their simple approach of providing the best value to their customers has driven incredible growth for the organization over the past 30 years. It has also helped the company earn the reputation as one of the top mortgage lenders in Ohio and will allow them to continue to grow in Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

According to USB, the financial institution stands out from larger ones, because they have the freedom to be more flexible and personalized.

“Unlike large corporate banks, we get to know our community members and their personal situations before making decisions about whether a loan is right for you,” USB officials said.

They added, “our employees are highly trained to provide personalized financial service and will take your unique budget and lifestyle needs into consideration. You can count on us to make recommendations that will help you and your family achieve your financial goals.”

USB values their customer family and looks forward to “helping you with your mortgage and personal banking needs.“