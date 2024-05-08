Mason Coffman Courtesy photo Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Mason Coffman wins 56th Christman Award Mason Coffman wins 56th Christman Award Mason Coffman wins 56th Christman Award Mason Coffman wins 56th Christman Award Mason Coffman wins 56th Christman Award

Washington High School senior Mason Coffman was announced as the recipient of the 56th-annual Clarence A. Christman Jr. award on Wednesday evening, May 8 during the ceremony held inside the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

There were a total of 21 nominees for this year’s award — two from Fayette Christian School, nine from Washington High School and 10 from Miami Trace High School.

After the audience of some 90 folks enjoyed a delicious meal, John Heinz of the Shrine Club introduced the nominees and the Shrine Club board of directors, as well as folks representing Miami Trace, Washington and Fayette Christian, and the Record-Herald.

The 2023 Christman Award winner, Tanner Lemaster, currently a student and a member of the football team at the University of Kentucky, presented Coffman with the winner’s plaque.

Heinz and Kim Penwell of the Record-Herald, each presented Coffman with a $250 scholarship.

“I would like to thank the Shrine Club and the Record-Herald,” Coffman said. “It’s an honor to get this award. It’s a very prestigious award, not only athletically, but academically.

“Being with all of these great nominees, being selected is a very big honor,” Coffman said. “I would like to thank the Shrine Club and the Record-Herald for putting this on.

“God, first and foremost, just blessed me with talent,” Coffman said. “Just the people around me I need to be successful. My family, my mom and my dad; people who have supported me throughout the journey. My four brothers — Gavin, Cooper, Cohen and Beckett. My coaches, as well. A lot of people have been there for me. They just give me another reason every day to get up and work hard for them.”

Mason is the son of John and Meagan Coffman.

The Christman Award ceremony came on the day between the two-day (Tuesday and Thursday) Frontier Athletic Conference track meet being held at Washington High School. Coffman will be in the finals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, as well as anchoring the 4 x 100-meter relay Thursday.

“I hope to stay healthy, most definitely,” Coffman said. “I have four more years of running after this, so, it’s not just this year. Staying healthy, obviously having the most successful season is what I want — finishing out the year strong. Not only with sports — I’m a senior and I have one more week of school. It starts to hit you. Just making the memories I can make. Running fast times is great, but, you start to appreciate — I have one more week of high school. I just want to make more memories and spend that time with friends and family.”

“He loves track,” Washington High School head track coach Louis Reid, who nominated Coffman for the Christman Award, said on the day Coffman announced he would continue his education and track career at Marshall University. “The passion he has for it, it’s great to see in student-athletes. The work that he’s put in has definitely paid off. We’re hoping it’s going to continue to pay off when we get to the State meet this year. He’s been so close, but he’s never ran at State. I think this is going to be the year. He’s working really hard.

“He’s turned into a good leader,” Reid said. “I’m happy for him that he’s going to get to run at Marshall. He’s going to have the opportunity to grow even more as a sprinter. We haven’t seen the best from Mason yet. He just continues to get better in track and field each year.”

Since 1969, the Christman Award has been celebrated as a way to annually recognize an outstanding high school senior who has excelled in the areas of academics, athletics and leadership. Senior student-athletes from Miami Trace High School (MTHS), Washington High School (WHS) and Fayette Christian School (FCS) who participate in at least two sports are eligible for the award.

The Christman Award is sponsored by the Record-Herald and the Washington Shrine Club.

Coffman was involved in football and track throughout high school and will be attending Marshall University in the fall to continue his education and run track for the Thundering Herd.