FRHS humane agents remove dog tied to fence in the park

FRHS humane agents removed the Rottweiler-type dog and transported him to the Fayette County Dog Shelter. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agents and officers from the Washington C.H. Police Department recently responded to Chrisman Park, where a Rottweiler-type dog was discovered tied to the ballfield fence.

“The case is under investigation, and we are actively pursuing a person of interest who may be responsible. While the owner has been identified, they are not considered a suspect,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent.

Humane agents are thankful for the ongoing working relationship and collaboration with the Washington C.H. Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to help animals who are in need.

About the Fayette Regional Humane Society:

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization committed to championing the welfare of animals. Its core mission revolves around rescuing animals in distress, offering care for homeless pets, and advocating for the vital causes of adoption and spay/neuter initiatives. Operating within the Fayette County region, the society extends its services to encompass spay/neuter procedures, support for community cats, adoption programs, basic medical assistance, and humane law enforcement efforts. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society and its ongoing endeavors, please visit fayetteregionalhumane.org.