Miami Trace hits 2 home runs, beats Lady Lions, 11-1

On a beautiful last day of April — Thursday, the 30th — with sun and blue sky returning after the morning rain, and temperatures in the low 80s, the Washington Lady Blue Lion softball team hosted Miami Trace.

Just one day after Miami Trace defeated Washington, 14-4, the Lady Panthers put another one in the win column, 11-1 in six innings.

Kaylee Everhart pitched six innings for the win for Miami Trace. She allowed four hits and one run (unearned) with two walks and five strikeouts.

Lilly Shaw pitched six innings for Washington with 15 hits, 11 runs (all earned) four walks and five strikeouts.

Miami Trace had five players with at least two hits apiece, led by Ella McCarty, who went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored.

Onesti Evans went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Jayda Jones went 2 for 2 with one double, one RBI and one run scored.

Mya Babineau was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Dylaney Templin was 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. One of her hits was a triple.

Everhart, Zoey Grooms and Gracie Cordell each had one hit for Miami Trace and each scored one run. Cordell’s hit was a double.

Trinity Hixon led Washington with two hits, including a double and one RBI.

Addison Knisley and Jordan Mead each had one hit for the Lady Lions.

Shaw walked and scored for Washington.

Leading 1-0 going into the top of the fourth, Miami Trace scored four runs in this frame.

Evans led off with a double and a passed ball sent her to third.

Jones walked and stole second and Evans scored on the play with Jones taking third.

Carlee Hauck bunted and that scored Jones.

Everhart had an infield hit and Babineau hit a towering home run over the fence in right field to make it 5-0.

McCarty had a two-out double, but she was tagged out trying to reach third.

Miami Trace turned a double play in the bottom of the fourth. There was a runner on base and the batter popped out on the infield and the runner was doubled off first.

In the top of the fifth, Grooms doubled with one out and soon scored to make it 6-0.

In the top of the sixth, Babineau singled with one out and Templin doubled to make it 7-0.

McCarty doubled, scoring Templin and Cordell doubled to bring in McCarty.

With Cordell at third, Evans hit a home run over the center field fence to make it 11-0.

In the sixth for Washington, Shaw walked and later scored on a double by Hixon.

Washington is now 4-17 overall. The Lady Lions finish the conference schedule at 1-9.

Miami Trace improves to 7-11 overall and finishes 4-6 in the FAC.

Miami Trace is at Logan Elm Thursday and Washington hosts Westfall, also on Thursday.

Miami Trace will host Marietta in a Sectional tournament game Monday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

Washington will begin tournament play Monday at River Valley (Bidwell, in Gallia County).

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 1-4, 1 run; Mya Babineau, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 home run; Dylaney Templin, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 3b; Ella McCarty, 4-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 2 2b; Gracie Cordell, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Zoey Grooms, 1-4, 1 run; Onesti Evans, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 home run, 1 2b, 2 sb; Jayda Jones, 2-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 1 2b, 1 sb; Carlee Hauck, 0-4, 1 rbi.

Offensively for Washington: Addison Knisley, 1-3, 1 sb; Lilly Shaw, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 run; Alizae Ryan, 0-2, 1 bb; Mikhaylee Ragland, 0-3; Trinity Hixon, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Olivia Haycook, 0-3; June Maddux, 0-2; Jordan Mead, 1-2; Havannah Villalobos Burns, 0-1; Adysun Bartruff, 0-1.

RHE

MT 001 415 x — 11 15 2

W 000 001 x — 1 4 1