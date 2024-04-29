Panthers run-rule Wilmington, 19-1

Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker led the team at the plate with four RBI against Wilmington on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Panthers would win by a score of 19-1. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Thursday, the Miami Trace Panthers (9-6, 5-1 FAC) hosted former SCOL rivals the Wilmington Hurricane (4-8) in a varsity baseball contest.

The Panthers benefited from two huge innings as they collected a 19-1 victory in less than five innings.

Xavier Lawhorn was the winning pitcher, going three innings and allowing one run on one hit, with two walks and four strikeouts on 49 pitches.

Gaige Stuckey and Cooper Enochs each pitched one inning in relief, both striking out the side. Stuckey threw 15 pitches and Enochs threw 17.

Miami Trace took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Enochs led off with a single and advanced to second on a single from Stuckey. Brady Armstrong reached on a fielder’s choice as Enochs was thrown out advancing to third. Evan Colegrove then reached on an error to load the bases. Stuckey would later score on a passed ball, and then Justin Robinson hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Armstrong. The next batter grounded out to end the inning.

Wilmington would gain one run back in the top of the second, making it a 2-1 game. The game remained tight until the Panthers erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Enochs drilled a triple to start the inning and later scored on a wild pitch. Stuckey walked and Armstrong singled to move Stuckey to second. Colegrove laid down a bunt next and a throwing error allowed Stuckey to score while moving moving Armstrong to third. Robinson reached on a fielder’s choice as Colegrove was out advancing to third. Jameson Hyer followed with a single to left field which scored Armstrong. After the next batter was retired, Austin Brown singled to load the bases. Austin Boedeker then cleared the bases with a single to center field, making it 8-1. Enochs singled to move Boedeker to third, and a single from Stuckey scored Boedeker. Back-to-back singles from Armstrong and Colegrove plated two more runs, and Colegrove would later score the final run of the inning when Konner May walked with the bases loaded.

Miami Trace would score their final six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Boedeker led off with a walk, and Cam Morton and Stuckey both reached on errors to load the bases. Ben Mathews grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Boedeker and forced Stuckey out at second. Garrett Zimmerman walked to load the bases once again, and then Trenton Huffman and Hyer both walked to bring in two runs. Zimmerman scored on a passed ball, and then Brown would later reach on an error that scored Huffman. The final run of the game came on a single from Boedeker that scored Hyer.

Offensively for the Panthers, they collected 16 hits, had 13 RBI and walked six times.

Enochs was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Boedeker was 2-for-3 with a walk, four RBI and two runs scored.

Armstrong was 2-for-3 with four runs scored.

Colegrove was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

Stuckey was 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.

Robinson was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Hyer was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored.

Brown was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Miami Trace (10-6, 5-1 FAC) plays Washington (11-6, 5-3 FAC) this evening in Chillicothe at VA Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.